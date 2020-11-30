SWEDEBURG – Longtime Swedeburg resident MaryAnn (Haba) Hancock, fondly referred to as “Mim,” died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in her home in Swedeburg surrounded by her six children. MaryAnn was born March 15, 1932 in Swedeburg to Ferdinand and Mary (Rezac) Haba. She attended elementary school in Swedeburg and graduated from Wahoo High School. On Feb. 16, 1952 she married William F. Hancock at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. After receiving her teaching degree from Kennedy College she went on to teach at District 44. When she retired from teaching she started a new adventure, Mrs. H’s Daycare. In her later years she enjoyed spending time at Mocha C’s; her weekly hair appointments; watching and attending sporting events; reading just about anything she could get her hands on; and most of all, spending time with her family.