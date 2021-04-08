Mary Tvrdy

CERESCO – Mary Agnes (Hazuka) Tvrdy, 83, of rural Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born June 12, 1937 at St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha to John J. and Agnes C. (Schuman) Hazuka. Mary attended St. Rose School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Omaha. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from College of St. Mary in Omaha and a master’s degree in music from UNL. On Nov. 21, 1970, Mary was united in marriage to Robert Tvrdy at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha.
Through the years, Mary worked at Rosenblatt Stadi-um, Brandeis Theater and had a long teaching career at the following schools: St. Patrick School, St. Joan of Arc School and Blessed Sacrament in Lincoln, schools in Douglas and Bennet, Raymond Central Public Schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco.
Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, the St. Mary’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters and WDCCW. She was the choir director at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 1972 to 2011, and their organist from 1972 to 2019. Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing the piano, playing Solitaire, gardening, painting, reading and quilting.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Tvrdy; daughters, Theresa M. Tvrdy of Ceresco and Rita A. (Dr. Carl) Tranisi of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchil-dren, Sophia Tranisi, Liam Tvrdy, Luke Tvrdy and Lauren Tranisi; brothers, Dr. Bernard J. Hazuka of Denver, Colo., Thomas J. (Nancy) Hazuka and Dr. David F. (Kathie) Hazuka of Overland Park, Kan.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darrell and Mary Lee Dey and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by children, Brian Joseph Tvrdy and Emily Cecile Tvrdy; parents, John and Agnes Hazuka and sister-in-law, Nancy Hazuka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be April 10 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 17640 N. Third St., Davey.
Celebrant will be the Rev. Christopher Goodwin.
Visitation will be April 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Catholic Daughters Rosary all at the church.
Interment will be at St. Mary and St. Patrick Ceme-tery, Davey.
The Rosary and Mass will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials have been established to Masses or St. Gianna’s Home.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.