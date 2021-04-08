Mary Tvrdy

CERESCO – Mary Agnes (Hazuka) Tvrdy, 83, of rural Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born June 12, 1937 at St. Joseph Hospital in Omaha to John J. and Agnes C. (Schuman) Hazuka. Mary attended St. Rose School and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Omaha. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from College of St. Mary in Omaha and a master’s degree in music from UNL. On Nov. 21, 1970, Mary was united in marriage to Robert Tvrdy at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha.

Through the years, Mary worked at Rosenblatt Stadi-um, Brandeis Theater and had a long teaching career at the following schools: St. Patrick School, St. Joan of Arc School and Blessed Sacrament in Lincoln, schools in Douglas and Bennet, Raymond Central Public Schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, the St. Mary’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters and WDCCW. She was the choir director at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 1972 to 2011, and their organist from 1972 to 2019. Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing the piano, playing Solitaire, gardening, painting, reading and quilting.