WAHOO – Mary E. Sheldon, 82, of Wahoo passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at her home. She was born Sept. 14, 1938 in Fremont, to Lester and Elizabeth Osborn.

Mary grew up in Columbus and attended Columbus High School. She worked for Armadillo Express in Lincoln as a manager.

She enjoyed gardening, watching sports with friends, visiting with family, watching ice skating and westerns.

Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Bob) Irwin, Deborah (Joe) Moose, Bill (Tina) Walsh, Gwen Lindhal and Brenda (Jay) Clark; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna Augustin and brother, John Osborn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Sheldon and daughter, Linda Flynn.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.

Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designations.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.