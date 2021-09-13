WAHOO – Mary Ann Schense, 88, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. She was born Nov. 1, 1932 to Robert and Victoria (Hobza) Vitek. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Schense Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.

Mary Ann was a faithful member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and was a member of the VFW Post 4502 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her sons, Bob Schense Jr., Don (Lynn) Schense, Jeff Schense; grandchildren, Aunna (Andrew) Montgomery, Meghann Schense, Kylie Schense, Kelsey Schense, Jack Schense and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Victoria Vitek; husband, Robert Schense Sr.; daughter-in-law, Donna Schense and brothers, Edmund and Martin Vitek

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. The Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff will be celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.

Memorials have been established to Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care Solarium Fund.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.