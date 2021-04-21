PALM CITY, Fla. – Marvin Lee Frahm, 84, of Palm City, Fla. passed away on April 16, 2021 at his home. Marv was born in Memphis on Feb. 16, 1937 to LeRoy and Rose Frahm of Ithaca.

He attended school at Saunders County School District for eight years and graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, where he was a member of the Northeast concert and marching bands, the trumpet trio and the jug and bottle band. He then attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1958. He was married to his wife Sylvia Feiock on July 11, 1959.

He spent the bulk of his career with Hughes Aircraft Company, spending over 33 years with the firm as an electrical engineer prior to his retirement in 1992. This included assignments in Anaheim, Calif., El Paso, Texas, Daaden, Germany, Jever, Germany, Bonn, Germany, Newport, R.I., and Manassas, Va. He was instrumental in the wiring of the Trident nuclear submarine during his assignment in Manassas.

Over the years, he served as an elder as well as Sunday School and Bible Study teacher in the various churches he and Sylvia served. He also enjoyed music and, along with Sylvia, was active in church music ministry as well as classical choruses which took them on choir tours to Germany and England.