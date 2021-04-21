PALM CITY, Fla. – Marvin Lee Frahm, 84, of Palm City, Fla. passed away on April 16, 2021 at his home. Marv was born in Memphis on Feb. 16, 1937 to LeRoy and Rose Frahm of Ithaca.
He attended school at Saunders County School District for eight years and graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln, where he was a member of the Northeast concert and marching bands, the trumpet trio and the jug and bottle band. He then attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1958. He was married to his wife Sylvia Feiock on July 11, 1959.
He spent the bulk of his career with Hughes Aircraft Company, spending over 33 years with the firm as an electrical engineer prior to his retirement in 1992. This included assignments in Anaheim, Calif., El Paso, Texas, Daaden, Germany, Jever, Germany, Bonn, Germany, Newport, R.I., and Manassas, Va. He was instrumental in the wiring of the Trident nuclear submarine during his assignment in Manassas.
Over the years, he served as an elder as well as Sunday School and Bible Study teacher in the various churches he and Sylvia served. He also enjoyed music and, along with Sylvia, was active in church music ministry as well as classical choruses which took them on choir tours to Germany and England.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia (Feiock) Frahm; children, Pamela (David) Lauver, West Palm Beach, Fla., Eric Frahm, Jupiter, Fla., Michael (Sara) Frahm, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jacob (Kellie) Lauver, Stuart, Fla., the Rev. Weston (Cayleigh) Lauver, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Kira Lauver, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Matthew Frahm, Port St. Lucie, Fla., Ashley Frahm, Jensen Beach, Fla.; step grandchild, Michael DeSantis, Chicago, Ill.; one great-grandchild, Savannah Lauver, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; siblings, Charlyn Shickell, Lincoln and brother Roger Frahm, Ceresco, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Treasure Coast Presbyterian Church, Stuart, Fla.
There will be a private family graveside burial at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca.
In lieu of plants and flowers, any donations may be made to the Slavic Gospel Association, www.sga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.