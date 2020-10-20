CEDAR BLUFFS – Marvin L. Barry, 71, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at his home.

Marvin was born Dec. 26, 1948 to Lloyd and Anita (Paulsen) Barry in Wahoo. He grew up on a farm southeast of Cedar Bluffs, and moved to Lincoln after high school. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973. On June 27, 1970, he marred Cynthia "Cindy" Thiesen at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The couple has lived on their beloved acreage west of Cedar Bluffs since 1978.

Marvin loved spending time camping with his wife and family. He made an annual camping trip to the Rocky Mountain National Park and visited Yellowstone National Park at least six times. He also enjoyed camping around Nebraska, especially Ponca State Park. Marvin was a jack of all trades. If Marv didn’t know how to do something, he’d learn how and this was before Youtube. Lastly, Marvin was a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers fanatic. They got to attend the game of the century in 1971.

He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, serving as trustee, elder and on the financial board, The American Legion Post 158, and 40 and 8 Voiture Locale #1018 of Nebraska, and CWA Local 7470 at Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law.