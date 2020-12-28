ITHACA – Marlin M. Keller, 85, of Ithaca, entered into rest on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Oct. 10, 1935 in rural Hooper, to Marvin and Margaret (Jordan) Keller. Marlin graduated from Hooper High School in 1953. On June 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to Judy Voskamp at the Congregational Church in Uehling. Marlin farmed for most of his life and he worked for Frontier Co-op in Mead delivering fuel.

Marlin was a member of the Ithaca United Methodist Church and the Saunders County Livestock Association. He worked the chains at Mead football games for many years. He was an avid Mead sports fan and a Nebraska volleyball fan. Marlin enjoyed tractor pulls and he was a big supporter of 4-H when his kids were in school.

He is survived by children, Rhonda (Tim) Vanderford of Lincoln, Ann Keller of Ithaca and Tim (Laura) Keller of Wahoo; grandchildren, Brian Hoback, Nate (Shannon) Vanderford, Trevor Vanderford and fiancé Serena Frew, Jared Vanderford and fiancé Naomi Johnson, Bryson Keller and Miranda Keller; great-grandchildren, Laramie, Braxton and Stella Vanderford and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Keller; daughter, Teresa Hoback and brother, Lloyd Keller.