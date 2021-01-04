SALINAS, Calif. – Marlene Eleta Thomas, 86, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.

She was born to Oscar and Mary Schulz in Omaha on May 5, 1934. Following the death of her husband, Donald P. Thomas (1929-1978), Marlene continued to live on the family farm with her younger son, Michael P. Thomas, who both ran and managed the farm.

She moved from Nebraska to Salinas, Calif. in 2018 to live near her daughter Monica and son-in-law James Hlavacek.

Predeceasing her were her parents, Mary and Oscar Schulz; spouse, Donald Thomas; brothers, Alton and Arleigh Schulz and granddaughter, Martina Hlavacek.

She is survived by her brother, Harold Schulz (Carol); her four children and their spouses, David Thomas (Julie), Rhonda Urdang (Bruce), Monica Hlavacek (James) and Michael Thomas (Tychia); 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in Nebraska.

Donations in Marlene’s memory may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yutan, or Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, Calif.

Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, in charge of arrangements.