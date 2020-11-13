WAHOO – Mark J. Carroll, 52, of Wahoo, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He was born on April 24, 1968 in Omaha, to Gerald and Polly (Healey) Carroll. He was married to the love of his life, Cindy Gilbert. God gave them 27 blessed years of love, laughter and purity. To this beautiful union, God granted the joy of 14 children, who crowned his life with three grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye.
Mark’s heart of love and compassion led him into ministry to children, youth, those with special needs and those who were facing difficult situations in their lives.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Cindy; his adored grandchildren, Nevaeh Ray, Zamara Don and Leonadis James; his cherished children, Marcus and Nikkol, Uriah and Elizabeth, Abigail and Luis, Leah, Isaiah, Hannah, Elizabeth, Isaac, Faith, Anna, Joshua and Gabriel; devoted mother, Polly; siblings, Matthew, John, Mary and Joseph; many nephews, nieces and friends.
Awaiting him in Heaven are children, Caleb and Naomi.
A Funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Pastor Marcia Barnett will be officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov, 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
