Marjorie Ruth Houfek
Marjorie Ruth Houfek

LINCOLN – Marjorie Ruth Houfek, 95 of Lincoln, went to her heavenly home to be with her beloved husband, William H. Houfek on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born Nov. 18, 1925 in Lexington to George V. and Ruby M. (O’Donnell) Reynolds.

During her high school years Marjorie enjoyed being an usher at the Majestic Theatre in Lexington. She received her teaching degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and taught elementary school at various Lincoln school districts. She was proud of being the oldest living Chi Omega sorority member in Nebraska. She met her future husband, William Houfek, at UNL and the two were later married on June 8, 1948 in Lexington. They lived in Lincoln, Omaha, Holdrege, Lexington and Genoa.

Marjorie is survived by her three children, Todd (Julia) Houfek of Omaha, Jill (Dave) Meyer of Archer, Jane (Neal) Christensen of Rigby, Idaho; four grandchildren, Alan Christensen, Kelly Christensen, Steve Hardesty, Ben (Melissa) Hardesty; two great-grandchildren, Billy and Sam Hardesty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby Reynolds; husband, William H. Houfek; brother, James Reynolds.

Funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

Interment will be at Edensburg Lutheran Cemetery, Malmo.

Memorials have been established to the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home,

Wahoo, was in charge of arrangements.

