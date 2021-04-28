WESTON - Marjorie M. Rezek, 98, of Weston entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo. She was born Jan. 20, 1923 in Ceresco to Edward and Mary (Kubista) Pecha. Marjorie graduated from Weston High School in 1941. On Nov. 25, 1941, Marjorie was united in marriage to Adolph Rezek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. In addition to caring for her family, Marjorie worked at the Mead Ordinance Plant, Hakel’s and Whiteway Café as a waitress.
Marjorie was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and the St. John’s PCCW. She loved to make kolaches and horn rolls. She always had a large garden and canning her produce always kept her busy during the summer. Embroidering and crossword and word search puzzles were some of her favorite hobbies.
She was survived by her children, Gary Rezek of Weston, Duane Rezek of Weston and Bonnie Vech of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jeff (Christine) Rezek, Brian (Kim) Vech, Becky (Jeff) Spiegel, Rachele (Daniel) Malousek, Cassandra Rezek and Colt (Jamie) Rezek; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Sam Vech, Emily, Lauryn and Jenna Spiegel, Evan Rezek, Wyatt, Chloe and Gauge Rezek, Trevin Malousek, Alaina and Nolan Rezek; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Rezek; parents, Edward and Mary Pecha; sister, Antionette Rezek; daughter-in-law, Bette Rezek.
Mass of Christian Burial was May 1, 2021 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. Celebrant was Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Weston.
Memorials to St. John Church or School.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
