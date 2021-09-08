NORTH BEND – Marilyn “Rose” L. Nemec, 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born May 14, 1929 in Fremont, to August and Louise (Reveillac) Harms.

She was raised in Hooper and graduated in 1946 from Notre Dame Academy in Omaha. She continued her education at St. Mary’s College in Omaha. Marilyn taught at several rural schools outside of Nebraska and in several communities in Nebraska. She married Julius Nemec on May 4, 1974 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. They lived on their farm near Prague until moving into North Bend in 2008.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Cedar Hill, the Altar Society, and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 340.

Marilyn “Rose” is survived by her son, Joseph Nemec and daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” (Randy) McCoy, all of Prague; brother, Francis Harms of Columbus; sister, Janice Collins of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius and brothers, Eldon, Wilmer and Gordon Harms.

Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and a Rosary is at 10 a.m.