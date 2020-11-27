Name: Marie J. Sloup

Date: 12/03/20

FREMONT – Marie J. Sloup, 92, of Fremont, formerly of Morse Bluff, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Marie was born March 19, 1928 in Prague, to Emil and Marie (Vasa) Polacek. She resided in Prague and Omaha. Marie married Frank B. Sloup on Sept. 9, 1961 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Omaha. They resided on a farm outside of Morse Bluff. Frank preceded Marie in death on Oct. 12, 1997. Marie moved to Pathfinder Place in Fremont, in late 2014.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill and the Altar Society. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Morse Bluff. Family came first for Marie and she always thought of others before herself. She loved flowers of all shapes and sizes had a huge garden and she was an excellent cook and baker. She was a devoted Catholic and a strong, beautiful woman.