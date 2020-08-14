COLON – Marie Elizabeth (Meduna) Bouc, 100, of Colon, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.
She was born March 8, 1920 on the family farm in rural Colon, to William and Agnes (Kounty) Meduna. Marie married Fred J. Bouc on Sept. 10, 1940 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon. The couple was blessed with 11 children.
Marie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, Christian Mothers and an active member of Region V. She enjoyed gardening, baking and most of all spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her children, Alice (Patocka) (Leroy) Fortner, Margaret (Jim) Fujan, Leonard (Mary) Bouc, Helen (Jerry) Granquist, Dee (Chuck) Winey, Freddie (Connie) Bouc, Aggie (Mike) Gesch, Fran (Tom) Geisler and Robert Bouc, 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Bouc; parents, William and Agnes Meduna; children, Rita (David) Mueller and Theresa Bouc; sons-in-law, Richard Patocka and Chuck Winey; brother, Vennie and wife Rose Meduna; sister, Blanche and husband Francis Booth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations.
