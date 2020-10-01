Mach, Lawrence, Margaret

Lawrence J. and Margaret A. Mach ___________________________ WESTON - Lawrence "Larry" J. and Margaret "Marty" A. Mach of rural Weston, entered into eternal rest together in an auto accident on Sept. 25, 2020 in Wahoo. Larry and Marty were married on Sept. 22, 1979 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They were members of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, they were both very active in their community and held many positions throughout the surrounding area. Marty was born on March 24, 1954 in David City to Wilbur M. and Hilda Olga (Prochaska) Coleman. She graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1972. Through the years, Marty worked as a CNA at South Haven, Saunders Care Center and St. Joseph Villa. Marty was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the American Legion 254 Auxiliary and the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Rosary Society. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, baking kolaches and yodeling. Larry was born Nov. 22, 1948 in North Bend, to Anton and Helen (Sedlacek) Mach. He graduated from Prague High School in 1967. He served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged. Larry worked for Goodyear for 40 years until his retirement. Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1833 and the Fourth Degree Assembly. He was a member of the American Legion 254 and he was currently serving as senior vice commander for the State of Nebraska American Legion. Larry was currently serving on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors; he was a member of the Nebraska Cattleman and part of the Blue River Gang. He was a member of the Saunders County Livestock Association Board of Directors, 40/8 Voiture No. 1018, Eagles Aerie No. 1834, vice chair of the Seedstock Council and Nebraska Classic Board of Directors. They are survived by children, Ross (Emily) Mach of Columbus, Ryan (Ashley) Mach of Gilbert, Ariz. and Wendy Mach of Weston; grandchildren, Brady, Bennett, Ensley and Wyatt; Marty's siblings, Ray (Elain) Coleman, Marie (Dan) Pallat and Steve (KayLynn) Coleman; Larry's siblings, Roger (Kami) Mach, Dale Mach, Joe (Julie) Mach and Lyle (Linda) Mach; Marty's sisters-in-law, Betty Coleman and Joanie Coleman; Larry's brother-inlaw, Paul Plybon and many nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by their parents; Marty's siblings, Wilbur Gene Coleman and Ron Coleman and Larry's sister, Elaine Plybon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Ronald Homes. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters Rosary, all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment will be held with military honors at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Plasi. Memorials can be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.