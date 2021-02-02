FREMONT – Lynn M. Keller, 89, of Fremont, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Hospice House in Omaha. He was born Aug. 28, 1931 to Paul and Mary (Hull) Keller on the family farm in rural Saunders County.
Lynn grew up on the farm and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1948. He then worked for Hormel until being drafted into the US Navy, where he served from Jan. 10, 1951 to Nov. 12, 1954 during the Korean War. He returned to Cedar Bluffs where he farmed for the next 30 years. Lynn married Sharon Dvorak in 1955 at North Bend. In 1986 they moved to Fremont. He worked as an electrician and had his own business where he worked at Schuyler Pack, ADM in Columbus and several other companies. He retired in 1996.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs, American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs, 40 & 8 Voiture 1018 of Fremont, was past president of the Pohocco Township Board, and was a 4-H leader.
He is survived by wife, Sharon of Fremont; son, Tracy Keller of Peoria, Ariz.; daughters, Carmen (Gary) Walkenhorst of Fremont, June (Greg) Shanahan of Elkhorn, Jacci (Kevin) Kerwin of Columbus and Jill (Doug) Hoops of North Bend; sister-in-law, Dolores (Bill) Dahlheim of Gretna; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-grandbabies on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Kenneth (Harriette) Keller and in-laws, Wilma and Alvin Dvorak.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation continues on Friday one hour prior to the service at church.
Military honors will be provided by the North Bend Honor Guard at the church following the funeral.
Interment will be at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials have been established to Cedar Bluffs American Legion Post 158 and the Sons of the American Legion in Cedar Bluffs.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.