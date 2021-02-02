FREMONT – Lynn M. Keller, 89, of Fremont, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Hospice House in Omaha. He was born Aug. 28, 1931 to Paul and Mary (Hull) Keller on the family farm in rural Saunders County.

Lynn grew up on the farm and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1948. He then worked for Hormel until being drafted into the US Navy, where he served from Jan. 10, 1951 to Nov. 12, 1954 during the Korean War. He returned to Cedar Bluffs where he farmed for the next 30 years. Lynn married Sharon Dvorak in 1955 at North Bend. In 1986 they moved to Fremont. He worked as an electrician and had his own business where he worked at Schuyler Pack, ADM in Columbus and several other companies. He retired in 1996.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs, American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs, 40 & 8 Voiture 1018 of Fremont, was past president of the Pohocco Township Board, and was a 4-H leader.

He is survived by wife, Sharon of Fremont; son, Tracy Keller of Peoria, Ariz.; daughters, Carmen (Gary) Walkenhorst of Fremont, June (Greg) Shanahan of Elkhorn, Jacci (Kevin) Kerwin of Columbus and Jill (Doug) Hoops of North Bend; sister-in-law, Dolores (Bill) Dahlheim of Gretna; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-grandbabies on the way.