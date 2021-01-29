ASHLAND – Lucille V. Beranek, 85, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. She was born Feb. 25, 1935 in Davey, to Benjamin and Hilda (Erickson) Dahl. She graduated from Ceresco High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Dennis Beranek on July 30, 1955 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Davey.
Lucille was a proud, hardworking and loyal farm wife all of her life. She was always willing to lend a hand in the field or in the shop and after a hard day’s work, she always made sure there was a meal on the table for her family. In her earlier years she worked at a bank in Lincoln, at the post office in Davey and as a janitor at the Memphis school.
Lucille was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. She was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed dancing, word searches and attending her family’s activities. Lucille and Dennis have enjoyed traveling in the United States and overseas along with many cruises.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dennis Beranek; children, Randy (Kathy) Beranek, Rick (Karen) Beranek, Roxanne (Kent) Kingston; grandchildren, Jeremy (Joy) Beranek, Eric (Erin) Beranek, Curtis (Alexis) Beranek, Dan (Amanda) Beranek, Kate Beranek, Josh (KayDee) Kingston, Laura (Jerry) Deaver, Reid Beranek, Emily (Layne) Lambert; 14 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Geraldine Simanek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Hilda Dahl; infant son, Russell Dennis Beranek; siblings, Elmer (Arlene) Dahl, John (Judy) Dahl, Betty (Everett) Edstrom and Doris (Dick) Sinkule.
Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St., Ashland.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Community Church.
She will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to Ashland Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Word of Hope Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 129 or ROC Ministries Youth Center.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.