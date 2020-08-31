LINCOLN – Louis Harms, 95, of Lincoln, passed away Aug. 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1925 in Adams, Ne to John and Adelaide (Schmidt) Harms.
Louis was a World War ll Army veteran and a hardworking farmer. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Waverly, First Evangelical Covenant Church, Lincoln, and lifetime member of VFW Post 9875, Waverly.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Laurie) Harms, Russ (Julie) Harms, JoEllen (Guy) Griffith, all of Lincoln, LouAnn Vollertsen, of Syracuse; stepchildren, Steve (Nancy) Lind-Olson, Doug (Karen) Lind-Olson, Kevin (Gaylene) Olson, Bryan Olson, Karen and Mike Allen; 13 grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) McEwen, Seth (Linsey) Harms, Matt (Leah) Harms, Jake (Bri) Harms, Sam Harms, Joel (Cindy) Vollertsen, Josh (Christine) Vollertsen, Nate (Rachel) Vollertsen, Mitchell Bogenreif, Megan (Ryan) Keller, Cole (Cassaundra) Griffith, Austin (Chelsea) Griffith, Tom (Andrea) Jordison; 25 great-grandchildren, many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brothers Eddie Harms, of Syracuse, and Willie Harms, of Beatrice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty (1950-1986); wife, Janet, married in 1997; four sisters, seven brothers, step-mother, Mabel Harms, two daughters-in-law and two sons-in-law.
Private graveside services will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone Street, Waverly, Ne 68462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.