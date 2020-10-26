WAHOO – Lillian A. Zimola, 104, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Via Christe Assisted Living in Omaha. She was born Nov. 29, 1915 in Ceresco, to Joseph and Antonia (Lucas) Bouc. She was a graduate from Wahoo High School. Lillian was united in marriage to Richard R. Zimola on Sept. 5, 1942 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.

She was an active member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, St. Ludmilla Guild and Altar Rosary Society. She also was active in blood drives and community organizations.

Lillian was dedicated to her children and grandchildren, especially encouraging them with activities and events that involved St. Wenceslaus Church and school. She loved farm life, tending farm animals and gardening. Most of all she cherished the fact that the Zimola farm she cared for so much was home to the first place where Mass could be said for the early settlers in the Wahoo area.

Lillian is survived by her children, Richard Zimola, Joan Welzel, Jeanne Marie Williams and Susie Damewood; grandchildren, Paul Welzel, Lori Blum, Julie Palm, Cindy Miller, Christy Vandenburg, Ann Zimola, Steve, Dave and Brian Zimola, Jennifer Williams Roed, Claire Williams Bluett, Jeanette and Elizabeth Williams, Dana Hansen, Yori Benish, Dana Damewood, Christopher Powers; 17 great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Weil and Helen Zimola.