RAYMOND – Leslie “Les” Matulka, 64, of Raymond, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1955 in Wahoo, to Louis Sr. and Violet (Brockman) Matulka. He graduated from Raymond Central High School in 1973 and attended the Lincoln School of Commerce. Les farmed and raised cattle with his brother and father his whole life. He also worked for First Concord Benefits Group in Lincoln for over 30 years.
Les was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
Les is survived by his brother, Louis Matulka, Jr. of Raymond; stepmother, Eldeen Matulka of Wahoo; aunts, LaVerne Matulka of Dayton, Ohio, Rose Marie Rawlinson and Janet Matulka, both of Lincoln and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Violet Matulka; uncles Don, Fred, Ed Matulka and Jim Rawlinson and aunt Wilma Matulka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, all at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Agnew.
Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations.
