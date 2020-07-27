EAGLE – Les R. Corr, 75, of Eagle, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born July 26, 1944 in Lincoln to Leonard F. and Marjorie (McConnel) Corr.
Les was an elementary school principal for Lincoln Public Schools retiring in 2002 after more than 35 years. He was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church, Phi Kappa Tau and Phi Delta Kappa fraternities, NAESP and ASCD.
Survivors include his wife Marcia; sons, Brian (Tracy) Corr of Lincoln and Bradley (Lindsey) Corr of Omaha; daughters, Christine (Ken) Kiewra of Lincoln and Julie Corr (fiance Steve Bohlmeyer) of Elmwood; grandchildren Callum, Rowen and Lochlan Corr, all of Omaha, Keaton, Anna and Samuel Kiewra, all of Lincoln, Tyler (Brittney) Standage, Lincoln, Jake (Emily) Standage, all of Eagle, Samantha (Jesse) Beeck of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Macy and Madilyn Standage and Lily and James Beeck; sister Marlene Trunkenbolz of Mesa, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
There will be a private family service with no visitation.
Memorials may be given to Eagle United Methodist Church, Lincoln Public Schools Foundation, or Dimensions Education Program.
“Hugs from Home Project” or condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.
