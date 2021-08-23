WAHOO – LeRoy J. Hajek, 90, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
LeRoy was born Nov. 26, 1930 to Louis and Augusta (Vech) Hajek in Moorhead, Minn. In 1934, LeRoy and his mother moved to Cedar Bluffs and lived with his uncle for eight years. In 1946, he moved to the farm, west of Cedar Bluffs. On Feb. 6, 1952, LeRoy married Ileen M. Sukstorf in Cedar Bluffs. LeRoy and Illeen loved to attend wedding dances, polka days, Big Joe Polka and Moostash Jo Polka shows.
LeRoy and his wife looked forward to making trips to Vegas and local casinos with friends. They enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends on the farm. Attending the Nebraska State Fair and Husker Harvest days was another enjoyment with friends.
LeRoy was a member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ileen and son-in-law, Rick Julifs.
He is survived by his sons, Russell (Kathy) Hajek and Rick (Alesia) Hajek, both of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Kathy Kubert and special friend Bob Smith of Lincoln, Cindy Julifs of Lincoln, Linda Hajek of Fremont and Jeanine (Jim) Primm of Fremont; cousin, Marvin (Sandy) Vech; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. Pastor Mark Weber will officiate.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs.
Burial will be at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Cedar Bluffs, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.