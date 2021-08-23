WAHOO – LeRoy J. Hajek, 90, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

LeRoy was born Nov. 26, 1930 to Louis and Augusta (Vech) Hajek in Moorhead, Minn. In 1934, LeRoy and his mother moved to Cedar Bluffs and lived with his uncle for eight years. In 1946, he moved to the farm, west of Cedar Bluffs. On Feb. 6, 1952, LeRoy married Ileen M. Sukstorf in Cedar Bluffs. LeRoy and Illeen loved to attend wedding dances, polka days, Big Joe Polka and Moostash Jo Polka shows.

LeRoy and his wife looked forward to making trips to Vegas and local casinos with friends. They enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends on the farm. Attending the Nebraska State Fair and Husker Harvest days was another enjoyment with friends.

LeRoy was a member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ileen and son-in-law, Rick Julifs.

He is survived by his sons, Russell (Kathy) Hajek and Rick (Alesia) Hajek, both of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Kathy Kubert and special friend Bob Smith of Lincoln, Cindy Julifs of Lincoln, Linda Hajek of Fremont and Jeanine (Jim) Primm of Fremont; cousin, Marvin (Sandy) Vech; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.