CERESCO – Leonard G. Slemin, 82, of Ceresco, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home in rural Ceresco. He was born Dec. 13, 1938 in Ceresco to Joseph and Rose (Rehak) Slemin. Leonard graduated from Ceresco High School.
He served in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged. Leonard was a lifelong farmer in the Ceresco area. Hunting was one of his favorite hobbies.
He is survived by his sisters, Eleanor Jelinek, Rosemarie Slemin and Celestine Slemin and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Slemin; brothers, Stanley, Frank, Theodore and Vladimir; sisters-in-law, Mary Slemin and Dorothy Slemin and brother-in-law, Donald Jelinek.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 13 at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Visitation will be Monday, July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.
Interment with military honors will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials have been established in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
