ABIE – Leonard Fencl, 91, of Abie, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at David Place in David City.
Leonard was born on April 11, 1929, in Prague, to James and Hattie (Havel) Fencl. He attended country school at District 84 and graduated from high school at District 104 in Prague. In 1948 his parents moved to Wahoo where Leonard had a job with Ludi Printing Co.
In May 1951, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving three years at Westover AFB in Massachusetts and one year at Sondrestrom AFB in Greenland. After leaving the Air Force in 1955, Leonard found employment with United Airlines in Lincoln.
Leonard married Mary Reagan in Omaha in 1958. In 1960, they moved to Denver to work with United Airlines. They had four children. He retired on Jan. 1, 1990. His wife passed away on Jan. 3, 1990. He married a former classmate, Helen Arps, in October 1991 and moved to Abie.
Leonard was a member of Abie-Bruno Knights of Columbus, Brainard American Legion and served on Ss. Peter and Paul Church Council. He enjoyed bowling, oil painting, woodworking and furniture refinishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; wife, Helen; daughter, Susan; brother, James and sisters, Adeline Hasik and Elsie Mares.
Leonard is survived by his three children, John (Marji), Pamela (Mike) Fernandez, Michaela (Buddy) Becker; nine grandchildren; four step children, Pam, Alan, Mark and Janet; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Arnold (Joyce) Fencl; sister-in-law, Ruby Fencl and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He really appreciated the excellent care that he received from the staff at David Place.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with Fr. Ronald Homes officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo.
Memorials have been established to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.
