LINCOLN – Leona M. Divis, 94, widow of Arthur, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.
Leona M. Divis was born on March 18, 1926, on the farm between Brainard and David City, to Adolph and Rose (Pavel) Kobza. She attended local schools, graduating from Dwight Assumption in 1944. She went on to earn her teaching certificate and taught in area country schools in the Linwood and Bruno areas. She had the task of teaching English to the Czech children of the area.
She married Arthur Divis on June 15, 1950 at Holy Trinity in Brainard. Four children were born to this union. Leona was a past member of St. Luke’s (Loma) PCCW and Altar Society. Her faith was very important to her so when St. Luke's closed and was dedicated as a shrine, she and Arthur became caretakers for many years. Leona loved to bake and wouldn't turn down any request from her grandchildren, especially for kolaches. She enjoyed polka dancing, raising large vegetable and flower gardens and spending time with her family.
Leona is survived by her children, Yvonne (Bernard) Hottovy of Lincoln, Lyle Divis of Brainard, Cindy (Ron) Glaser of Spaulding and Rachelle (Dan) Zysset of Brainard; two brothers, Andrew Kobza of David City and Marion (Betty Lou) Kobza of Brainard; one sister, Sylvia (Leroy) Ratkovec of Valparaiso; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2015, one infant brother, Emery and one sister, Alice Graffis.
Parish Rosary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, led by her grandson, Fr. Jamie Hottovy.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Brainard with Fr. Jamie Hottovy and Fr. Steven Snitily concelebrating.
Burial will be in St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery, Loma.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Online tributes may be left at www.chermokfuneralhome.com.
