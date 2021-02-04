LINCOLN – Leona M. Divis, 94, widow of Arthur, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln.

Leona M. Divis was born on March 18, 1926, on the farm between Brainard and David City, to Adolph and Rose (Pavel) Kobza. She attended local schools, graduating from Dwight Assumption in 1944. She went on to earn her teaching certificate and taught in area country schools in the Linwood and Bruno areas. She had the task of teaching English to the Czech children of the area.

She married Arthur Divis on June 15, 1950 at Holy Trinity in Brainard. Four children were born to this union. Leona was a past member of St. Luke’s (Loma) PCCW and Altar Society. Her faith was very important to her so when St. Luke's closed and was dedicated as a shrine, she and Arthur became caretakers for many years. Leona loved to bake and wouldn't turn down any request from her grandchildren, especially for kolaches. She enjoyed polka dancing, raising large vegetable and flower gardens and spending time with her family.