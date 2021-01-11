COLON – Leland O. Wade, 82, of Colon, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Omaha. He was born April 10, 1938 at Shenandoah, Iowa to Lawrance and Ruth (Clites) Wade, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Technical High School in Omaha and began working for AT&T in Omaha. Lee retired from there as an industrial mechanic 40 and one-half years later. He married his wife of 56 years, Sandra Windmeyer, Nov. 28, 1964 at Naper. They were faithful members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wahoo.