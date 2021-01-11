COLON – Leland O. Wade, 82, of Colon, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Omaha. He was born April 10, 1938 at Shenandoah, Iowa to Lawrance and Ruth (Clites) Wade, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Technical High School in Omaha and began working for AT&T in Omaha. Lee retired from there as an industrial mechanic 40 and one-half years later. He married his wife of 56 years, Sandra Windmeyer, Nov. 28, 1964 at Naper. They were faithful members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wahoo.
Leland is survived by his wife, Sandra Wade of Colon; children, Clayton (Silvia) Wade of Wahoo, Jennifer (Rod) Ulm of Bennington, Kelly Wade of Homestead, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler (Lindsey) Patton of Omaha, Kyla Patton of Omaha, Alexander Wade of Iowa City, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Avah and Logan Patton and Kayden Patton.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Wade, Betty Parolarie and Marland Wade.
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Memorials have been established to the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church building fund.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
