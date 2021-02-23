VALPARAISO – Lawrence Louis Rezac, 92, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln.

He was born Sept. 9, 1928 in Touhy, to John and Lydia (Malousek) Rezac. He spent time in the US Army during the Korean Conflict for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He was a member of the American Legion Post 371 and VFW Post 10491.

He was united in marriage to Beatrice Sousek in 1955 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi. To this union 11 children were born, Kathleen, Gregory, Thomas, Jerome, Gary, Monica, Bernadette, Robert, Sr. Cecilia Ann, Jeanette and Dale.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lydia Rezac; son, Dale Rezac; granddaughter, Angela Rezac; sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Francis Sedlacek and brother-in-law, Jay Medenhall.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; 10 children; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. The Rev. Matthew Zimmer will be celebrant.