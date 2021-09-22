WAHOO – LaVera M. Regier was born Feb. 3, 1935, northeast of Henderson and passed to eternal life in heaven on Sept. 18, 2021. She was the daughter of Willard Epp and Anna (Mierau) Epp.
LaVera accepted Jesus Christ in high school. Her faith was very important to her and a favorite passage was Proverbs 3: 5,6. She was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church in Henderson, now the Living Hope Church.
LaVera was united in marriage to Ken Regier on June 1, 1954. Together they farmed for many years. She could be seen many times driving a grain truck to the Aurora grain elevator. LaVera was a wonderful homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, quilting and cooking great meals for her family. Her family was so important to her.
LaVera and Ken enjoyed traveling and camping. They visited Alaska, Arizona and Texas many times and made many great friends that they have enjoyed spending time with to this day.
Left to survive are her beloved husband, Ken; daughters, Cindy (Gordon) Roth and Audrey Vaught; grandchildren, Jeremy (Cassie) Vaught, Whitney (Casey) Wittstruck and Jake (Vanessa) Vaught; her cherished great grandchildren, Camden, Vivian and Sienna Vaught, Liam and Grace Wittstruck, and Isaiah and Riley Vaught; brother, Larry (Lorna) Epp and her sister, Jane Ross.
LaVera was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Anne Epp; her in-laws, Jake and Tena Regier; her twins, Ronald and Ronelda and her son, Todd Regier.
There will be no formal funeral service. Please join the family at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Memorials have been established to Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St., Lincoln, NE 68516.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
