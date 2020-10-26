ASHLAND – Larry G. Smith, 82, of Ashland, was born Oct. 31, 1937 to Donald and Hazel Smith and passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. He attended District 69 country school, and graduated from Ashland High School in 1954. Larry was a lifelong farmer and purebred cattle breeder in the Ashland area.
Larry was a lifelong member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, serving through the years as board chairman, lay leader, treasurer and finance chairman. He was a past Ashland school board member, longtime member and past president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, past president of the Platte Valley Shrine Club, more than 60-year member and past master of the Masonic Lodge and past worthy patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Larry was a long-time member of the Saunders County Livestock Association, charter member of the Ashland Saddle Club and former Ashland Stir-up king. He loved farming the land and raising his horses and pure-bred Angus cattle.
Larry was a lifelong advocate for farming, many times testifying before the state legislature and even rallying in Washington, DC with the American Agriculture Movement in the late 1970s.
He is survived by his children, Doug (Crystal) Smith of Omaha, Brian (Kristi) Smith of Ashland, Lorinda Bussen of Ashland; grandchildren, Kieran, Devlin, Gavin, Evelyn, Darby and Montgomery Smith, Logan (Shannon) Luetkenhaus, Kate (Michael) Becker, Amy (Mike) Schwab, Caroline Smith, Kade, Jack and Rachel Bussen; great-grandchildren, Brooke Luetkenhaus, Gina, Brayden and Nyah Becker, Beckett Schwab and brother, Duane (Jackie) Smith of Nebraska City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hazel Smith and mother-in-law, Mabel Stewart.
The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, 22501 N. 162nd Rd., Greenwood. Rev. Teyrl Otto will be officiating. Weather permitting, the funeral will be held outside of the church.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary.
Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greenwood.
Memorials may be sent to Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.