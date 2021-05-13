Larry G. Martin

VALPARAISO – Larry "Porky" G. Martin, 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born April 7, 1946 in Lincoln to James L. and Evelyn (Ahl) Martin. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1964. Larry proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He entered active duty on Feb. 25, 1966 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 24, 1969. He received the Purple Heart and Star during his service. He was united in marriage to Shirley Wegner on Jan. 18, 1975.
Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also was a dedicated supporter of his community and their organizations.
Larry retired from Shanahan Mechanical and Electrical after 37 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 371, VFW Post 1049 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Larry was a founding member of the Heartland Nuts ‘N More Cooperative board, a member of the Nebraska Nut Growers Association and the Valparaiso Cemetery Board as well as a lifetime member of Bluebirds Across America.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin; sons, Justin (Heather) Martin of Northport, Wash., Josh (Heather) Taylor-Martin of Sewickley, Pa., Tyler (Sara) Martin of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Gage (Linda) Martin, Grace, Emma, Isaiah, Levi, Lydia, Ben, Jessie, Joseph, Rachel, Naomi, Evelyn, Jeremiah and Asher Martin of Northport, Wash., Miralhi and Milo Taylor-Martin of Sewickley, Pa., Archer, Scout and Juniper Martin of Valparaiso; great-grandchildren, Josiah, John, William and Isabella Martin of Northport, Wash.; brother, James Martin; sister, Janice (John) Griffin; sister-in-law, Pam Martin and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; brother, John Martin; sister, Sharon (Paul) Blair and grandchildren, Jonathan and Holden Martin.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 16 at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 371, 430 W. Second St., Valparaiso. Pastor Zachary Courie will officiate.
He will be interred with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to American Legion Post 371, Valparaiso Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Valparaiso Cemetery Association, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Building Fund or donor’s choice.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
