Larry G. Martin

VALPARAISO – Larry "Porky" G. Martin, 75, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born April 7, 1946 in Lincoln to James L. and Evelyn (Ahl) Martin. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1964. Larry proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He entered active duty on Feb. 25, 1966 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 24, 1969. He received the Purple Heart and Star during his service. He was united in marriage to Shirley Wegner on Jan. 18, 1975.

Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He also was a dedicated supporter of his community and their organizations.

Larry retired from Shanahan Mechanical and Electrical after 37 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 371, VFW Post 1049 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Larry was a founding member of the Heartland Nuts ‘N More Cooperative board, a member of the Nebraska Nut Growers Association and the Valparaiso Cemetery Board as well as a lifetime member of Bluebirds Across America.