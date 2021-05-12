Landen Michael Montanio

From a very early age, he was a wonderful and charismatic boy who always looked up to those around him. Landen loved working in the yard with his mom and working side by side with his dad in his welding shop. Growing up he was always seen with his two cousins, McKinley and Chisum Wilson, who treated him like he was their own sibling. Together, the “three musketeers” were involved in 4H showing horses, cattle and pigs. They spent many great memories together; whether it was blasting the radio and singing Eric Church songs on their way to horse practice or ending a day by throwing Landen into the livestock tank. He also loved playing online video games with his many friends and best friend, Austen Hanel, late at night.