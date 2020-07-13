GREENWOOD – Lacey S. Knickerbocker, 46, of Greenwood, passed away July 10, 2020 in Lincoln. Born Feb. 5, 1974 in Lincoln, to Frederick and Arlene (Marquart) Sorge.
Lacey worked at the Waverly High School.
Family members include companion, Darrell Swartz, Greenwood; daughter Jaycee Stiles (special friend Mitch Geisness), Mankato, Minn.; sons Noah and Hayden Knickerbocker, Greenwood; parents Fred and Arlene Sorge, Waverly; sister Lisa (Gene) Turbes, Lake Crystal, Minn.; brother Mick Sorge, Lincoln; nieces and nephews; step-daughter Adessa Knickerbocker, Ashland; step-son Cullen Knickerbocker, Lincoln.
Private funeral services due to Covid restrictions will be at Roper and Sons Mortuary, Waverly, with Pastor Neil Wheeler officiating.
There will be a private interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials may be sent to Family
A video recording will be available directly after the service at Roperandsons.com/Lacey-Knickerbocker
“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
