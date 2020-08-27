Genevieve (Masek) Kobza __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ VALPARAISO - Genevieve (Masek) Kobza, 95, of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at her home in Valparaiso. She was born March 16, 1925 near Valparaiso, to Joseph and Anna (Jirovsky) Masek. She attended Indian Camp country school and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1942. She was united in marriage to Raphael Kobza on June 26, 1944. She was employed at Ideal Grocery, Lincoln Action, cleaning work at Sts. Mary and Joseph Church and rectory and at Kiddie Korner Daycare in Valparaiso. Genevieve lived a faith-filled and blessed life and leaves a true legacy of love. Genevieve is survived by sons, Don (Betty), Valparaiso and Ray (Cherie), David City; daughters, Lorraine Whyrick, Lincoln, Jeanette (Mike) Sears, Raymond, Marlene (Steve) Kuhns, Mesa, Ariz., Ramona (John) Madden, Parker, Colo., Sharon (Tim) Crowl, Superior, Karen (David) Bonczynski, Lincoln, Anita (Jim) Jambor, Agnew, Lori (Marv) Ward, Lincoln, Yvonne (Dennis) Brenner, Valparaiso, Michelle (Pat) Champoux, Denton; 54 grandchildren; 92 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Raphael; daughters Rosanne Kobza, Dianne Kobza and Charlotte Rust; granddaughters Liza Bratton and Christa Madden; grandsons Holden Martin and Josiah Veverka; great-grandson Jonathan Martin; great-granddaughter Harper Huff; great-great-grandchild Baby Reynoldson; brothers Joseph, Harry and Leonard; sisters Veronica Rerucha, Antonia Kobza, Elizabeth Gates and Anna Masek and infant brother Frankie and two unnamed sisters. A Mass of Christian burial was held on Monday at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Valparaiso. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Zimmer. Interment was at at Assumption Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials have been established to the Valparaiso Senior Center or Mass Intentions Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
