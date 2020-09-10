Perry Martin King __________________________________ DAVEY - Perry Martin King, 89, of Davey, passed away Sept. 3, 2020. He was born March 1, 1931 in Davey, to Luther Martin and Julia (Strandberg) King. Perry worked as a union electrician. He was an Air Force military veteran and a member of CMA Association. He also had his own band called the Mountain Dew Boys. He loved country music, the fiddle, and he played any instrument with strings. He is survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wait, of Davenport, Carol Johnson, of Lincoln, Sandy Estes, of Mount Ayr, Iowa; brother-in-law, Earl "Butch" Kunz, of Ceresco; three step sisters and two step brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene F. King and brother and sister-in-law, Franklin and Jo King. A memorial service was held Sunday at Davey Hall. Burial was Sunday at Tothill Cemetery, Davey. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences can be made online at metcalffuneralservices.com.
