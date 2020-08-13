King, Irene

Irene F. King DAVEY - Irene F. King, 88, of Davey, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born April 7, 1932 in Elmwood, to Earl Daniel and Della Nevada (Hartsock) Kunz. Irene is survived by her husband, Perry King; sisters Shirley Wait, of Davenport, Carol Johnson, of Lincoln, Sandy Estes, of Mount Ayr, Iowa; brother, Earl "Butch" Kunz, of Ceresco and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Loretta Pedersen and Janice Silva. A Celebration of Life service was held Aug. 9, Davey Hall, Davey. Burial was at Tothill Cemetery, Davey. Condolences can be made online at Metcalffuneralservices. com.
