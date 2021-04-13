NORTH BEND – Kimberly Kay “Kim” Byrd, 58, of North Bend, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Kim was born May 18, 1962 in Aberdeen, Wash., grew up in Omaha and graduated from Benson High School. She married Eric P. Byrd on June 26, 1982. Throughout her life she worked as a teller, a home sales rep, a manager, a lunch lady and a teacher; yet her most valued “jobs” were her family, friends, community and overall concern for people, no matter who you were. Her smile, kind words, welcoming actions and determination to get to know you made her one in a million.

Kim is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Tanner and Travis Byrd; daughters, Paula (Ryan) White and Jenna Byrd; parents, Roger and Barbara Knudsen; sister, Kathy Knudsen (Michelle Baade); sister-in-law, Dee Knudsen and three grandchildren, Bridget, Isabelle and Nolan White.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Knudsen.

A memorial mass will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 19 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, April 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. and a Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., also at the church.

Family interment will be at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.