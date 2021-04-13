Kimberly Kay “Kim” Byrd

Kim was born May 18, 1962 in Aberdeen, Wash., grew up in Omaha and graduated from Benson High School. She married Eric P. Byrd on June 26, 1982. Throughout her life she worked as a teller, a home sales rep, a manager, a lunch lady and a teacher; yet her most valued “jobs” were her family, friends, community and overall concern for people, no matter who you were. Her smile, kind words, welcoming actions and determination to get to know you made her one in a million.