CERESCO – Kerby Eugene Schmader, 64, of Ceresco, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1955 to Eugene and Genevieve M. (Shreve) Schmader in Nebraska City.

Kerby was the warehouse superintendent for Ernie’s in Ceresco.

Kerby was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Genevieve Schmader of Ceresco.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville.

Memorials have been established to the Ceresco Rescue Squad.

Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.

Roper and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.