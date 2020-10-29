 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerby Eugene Schmader
0 comments

Kerby Eugene Schmader

  • 0

CERESCO – Kerby Eugene Schmader, 64, of Ceresco, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1955 to Eugene and Genevieve M. (Shreve) Schmader in Nebraska City.

Kerby was the warehouse superintendent for Ernie’s in Ceresco.

Kerby was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Genevieve Schmader of Ceresco.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville.

Memorials have been established to the Ceresco Rescue Squad.

Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com.

Roper and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics