Kenneth Wemhoff

WAHOO – Kenneth L. Wemhoff, 70, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born Sept. 7, 1950 in Humphrey, to Ludwig and Viola (Fuchs) Wemhoff. He graduated from St. Francis Central High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1971. On Aug. 8, 2009, he was married to Corina Fiscus in Las Vegas, Nev.

He worked for the Humphrey and Frontier Co-op for a combined 42 years. Gardening, fishing and can-ning were some of his favor-ite hobbies.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Corina Wemhoff; eight children; many grandchildren; 11 siblings and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one great-granddaughter.

A private family service was held. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt.

Memorials are in care of the family.

Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of ar-rangements.