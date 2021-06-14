LINCOLN – Katie Marie Weakly, 29, of Lincoln, entered into rest on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in rural Weston. She was born April 2, 1992 in Lincoln to Dusty and Robin (Adkisson) Weakly.
Katie had a great love for her children, Maxine and Tommy. She also was an artistic person who enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, fishing, sightseeing and listening to music. She had a great love for all animals, but she especially adored horses. Katie was a nursing student at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, who aspired to pursue a fulfilling career path after first hand taking care of her grandparents.
She is survived by fiancé, Tommy Kuncl Jr.; children, Maxine K. Weakly and Tommy V. Kuncl III; mother, Robin Weakly; father, Dusty Weakly (Sylvie Lainesse); siblings, Amy (Erik Douglas) Hraban, Rob (Michelle) Hendrickson, Jennifer (Jeff) Porter, Krissy (Nathan) Salsbery and Kaylee Weakly; grandfather, Hal (Karen Havranek) Weakly and aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris M. Adkisson, Robert E. Adkisson and Phyllis Weakly.
Visitation is Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., at the church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M. St., Lincoln. The Rev. Lyn Seiser will officiate.
Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
