CERESCO – Kathryn L. Hageman, 63, of Ceresco, died Dec. 9, 2020 in Lincoln.

She was born June 21, 1957 in Lincoln to Bobby and Elizabeth (Keetle) Meehan.

She is survived by her husband, Ward Hageman of Ceresco; son, Alex Hageman of Ceresco; daughters, Shelby (Jerry) Wallen of Unadilla, Taylor Hageman of Ceresco; grandson, Bryce Wallen of Unadilla; parents, Elizabeth Meehan of Lincoln, Bobby and Maria “Licha” Meehan of Brownsville, Texas; siblings Debra Meehan of Lincoln, David Meehan of Harlingen, Texas, Sharon (Dave) Heaton of Glendale, Ariz., Karen (Richard) Inurrigarro of Harlingen, Texas and Scott Meehan of Bloomington, Ind.

She was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Laverne Hageman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Donna Hageman.

Visitation and memorial services were held at the American Legion Hall in Ceresco.

Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation.

Leave messages for the family at PrussNabity.com.