WESTON – Julius C. Meduna, 95, of Weston, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. He was born Feb. 13, 1926 in rural Weston to Louis and Ludmilla (Bartek) Meduna. He attended Weston High School. Julius was a lifetime farmer in Saunders County, and he also worked in the deli department at Hinky Dinky in Wahoo. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1954 to Marcella Coufal at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. From this union seven children were born, Julie, Leo, Lou, Nancy, Mark, Irene and Dave.
Julius was a faithful member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus Council No. 1833 and the Legion of Mary. He enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, but his life centered around his devotion to the Catholic faith and his love for his family.
Julius is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marcella Meduna; children, Julie (Jerry) Sydik of Raymond, Dr. Leo (Denise) Meduna of Malmo, Louis (Linda) Meduna of Lincoln, Mark (Roxanne) Meduna of Weston, Irene (Henry) Hrdlicka of Fremont and Dr. Dave (Shari) Meduna of Lincoln; son-in-law, Don Schweitzer of Warsaw, Mo.; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) Sydik, Mike (Rebecca) Meduna, Joe (Chelsea) Meduna, Amanda (Brian) Ring, Phillip (Tonya) Meduna, Allison (Kirk) Brown, Amber (Joe) Stolpe, Dan (Jessie) Schweitzer, Dean (Cassie) Schweitzer, Crystal Severin, Jesse Meduna, Hank Hrdlicka, Rachel (Zach) Simonds, Jacob Meduna, Emily Meduna and Eric Meduna; 37 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Schweitzer; parents; brother, George Meduna and sisters, Lillian (Omar) DePau, Theresa Meduna and Dolores (Glenn) Bongers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston. The Rev. Matthew Vandewalle will be celebrant.
Visitation is Friday, May 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., all at the church.
Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Weston.
Memorials have been established to St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church or St. John School.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.