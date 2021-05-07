WESTON – Julius C. Meduna, 95, of Weston, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo. He was born Feb. 13, 1926 in rural Weston to Louis and Ludmilla (Bartek) Meduna. He attended Weston High School. Julius was a lifetime farmer in Saunders County, and he also worked in the deli department at Hinky Dinky in Wahoo. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1954 to Marcella Coufal at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. From this union seven children were born, Julie, Leo, Lou, Nancy, Mark, Irene and Dave.

Julius was a faithful member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus Council No. 1833 and the Legion of Mary. He enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, but his life centered around his devotion to the Catholic faith and his love for his family.