WAHOO – Julie Hengen was born Aug. 12, 1930 to parents Charles Schneider and Emma (Mason) Schneider in Fremont. She passed away March 27, 2021 in Wahoo. She grew up in Fremont and spent the war years working at the Mead Ordnance Plant. She attended Wahoo High School and graduated in 1948.

On Nov. 21, 1928, she married Lloyd Hengen. Together they farmed and operated the Maple Lodge Motel on South Chestnut Street. Julie was active in the First United Methodist Church and VFW Auxiliary. She also worked for 13 years the office of Gary Edgar, DDS. In retirement, Julie and Lloyd also enjoyed being snowbirds in Mesa, Ariz. Lloyd passed away in 2002.

They were proud and loving parents of Barb Nagle Statler (Gordon), Gail Richardson (Sandy), Kelly Bachenberg (Erik Flynn), Casey Hengen and Pat Hengen (Peggy); grandsons, Robert Baker (Heidi), Justin Bachenberg and Chris Bachenberg (Mindee) and great-grandson, David Lloyd Baker.

Besides her parents and husband, Julie was preceded in death by her younger brother, Chuck Schneider (Onie).

Julie’s extended family includes the staff of South Haven Living Center who provided much appreciated loving care in her final years.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.