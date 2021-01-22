WAHOO – Joyce A. Sanders, 89, of Wahoo, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 10, 1931 in Oakland to Charles and Violet (Larsen) Sanders Sr. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1948 and was united in marriage to Bonnie Phillips on Nov. 8, 1950. They had three children, Kurt, Jacki and Joni.

Joyce farmed for 50 years on their farm northwest of Oakland before retiring and moving to Wahoo in 2002.

He was baptized and confirmed at West Side Methodist Church near Oakland where he received his 50-year membership pin. He served several years on the United Methodist Church board in Lyons. After moving to Wahoo, he became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wahoo.

Joyce was a member of the District 33 School Board in Cuming County for six years and a member of the Garfield Township Board in Cuming County for eight years. He was a member of the Agland Co-op Board of Directors (now known as Central Valley Ag) for 18 years and served as president for three years.

Joyce is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bonnie Sanders; son, Kurt (Sandy) Sanders of Fremont; daughter, Joni (Paul) Pearson of Ceresco; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and sister, Molly Rainey of Fremont.