WAHOO – Joshua Rollin Kramer, 37, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his home in Wahoo.

He was born May 17, 1983 in Atkinson, to Rollin and Judy (Hupp) Kramer. Josh attended St. Joseph Catholic School, West Holt Elementary and graduated from West Holt High School in Atkinson. On June 5, 2010, Josh was united in marriage to Melissa Rose Lanik at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson.

Through the years, Josh worked as a welder for General Stamping in Omaha, Rivers Metal in Lincoln and Olson Industries in Atkinson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, grilling, smoking meats and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Melissa Kramer; mother, Judy Kramer; siblings, Nathan (Andrea McGee) Kramer of Spokane, Wash., Jeremy (Wendy) Kramer of Atkinson, Noah (Lucy) Kramer of Broken Bow and Cassidy “Bubba” (Brittany) Kramer of Atkinson; nieces and nephews, Dawson Borer, Madysen Kramer, Keagan Kramer, Tagen Kramer, Owen Kramer, Brooke Kramer, Natemwah (Terry) Kramer, Natalia (Talia) Kramer, Brooks Lanik, Griffey Lanik and Gehrig Lanik.