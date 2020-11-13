LINCOLN – Joseph Nicholas Miller, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1934, Joe, the youngest of Fred and Lena Miller’s eight children, grew up on a farm near Yutan. After graduating from high school and serving two years in the Army, Joe met Erma Rae Mahrt at a Fourth of July picnic in 1956.

They were married that October and spent the next 64 years raising a family together, working the farm where Joe grew up for a number of years and then, with a two-year transition through Wahoo, settling in Lincoln where Joe worked as a mechanic at the Goodyear Plant in Havelock. Joe and Erma Rae had five children: Daniel (married to Lynne), David (deceased as an infant), Pamela Young (married to Dave Young), Trent (married to Cindy) and Scott (married to Christine Cary).

Their family has now grown to include nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Joe and Erma Rae are long-term members of the Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln and Joe was active with the Youth for Christ Campus Life program, to which memorials for Joe may be made. Plans for Joe’s final resting place are being arranged through Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln.