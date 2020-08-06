JOLES, ISAAC (LOUIE)

Isaac Louie Joles WAHOO - Isaac Louie Joles (Louie), 74, of Wahoo, passed away with his family at his bedside on March 13, 2020. He was born March 25, 1945 in Eau Claire, Wis. to Ike and Pearl Joles (Town). He was the only son of three children. In 1983 Louie met Tommi Lynn. They married June 18, 1993. Louie was a hard worker who provided for his family. There were many things Louie enjoyed doing but nothing beat his love of food. He loved spending time with his wife, family, grandchildren and his daily dose of gossip. Louie had a heart of gold, and was helpful in every way possible. He is survived by his wife, Tommi Lynn Joles; sister Diane Carillo; daughters Tan-cha and David Lothridge, Angela and Eric Lisle, Brandy and Jason Joles-Boswell; son Louie Jo Joles, several grandchildren and great-grand-children and many other close family members. He was met at the gates of Heaven by his mother and father Ike and Pearl Joles, two sons, Domminick and Joseph Montanez; two nephews, Seth and Isaac Carter; cousin, Roy Mason and Bo Thatcher. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m., at Light House Ministries, 84 West Sixth Street, Fremont.
