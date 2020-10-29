PRAGUE – John S. Vanek Jr., 87, of Prague, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home in Prague.

He was born July 20, 1933 on the family farm in Prague, to John and Rose (Steinbach) Vanek. John attended St. John Catholic School and graduated from Prague High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955. On June 15, 1960, John was united in marriage to Deloris M. Sisel at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.

John was a lifelong farmer in the Prague area. Through the years, he also worked for Shimerka Implement (18 years), Prague Co-Op elevator and Walmart. John was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where he was an acolyte and a member of the finance board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 1833, Fourth Degree Assembly and the Malmo American Legion Post 232. He was a District 7 Legion sergeant-at-arms, past Post 232 commander and a past county commander. John loved gardening, woodworking and displaying Christmas lights.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deloris Vanek; son, John Wayne Vanek and sister, Clara Schrader.