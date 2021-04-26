DAVEY – John L. Otte, 71, of Davey, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born June 16, 1949 in North Bend to Delbert and Mildred (Matous) Otte. John graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1968. Since 1973, John owned and operated Otte Oil and Propane in Davey.

John was a member of the National Propane Gas Association and the Nebraska Propane Gas Association. He was an avid gardener and he loved to hunt for mushrooms.

He is survived by his children, Megan Otte, Jessica (Kyle) Schwarting, Jake Otte and Sarah (Brian) Kanter; grandchildren, Gabe, Dustin, Hannah, Olyvia, Chase, Jadyn, Logan, Krew and Koen; siblings, Tim (Shannon) Otte, Mark Otte, Steven (Kim) Otte, Janet (Rick) Ahrens, Chris (Marcia) Otte and Julie (Todd) Morrissey; sisters-in-law, Sandy Otte and Lynn Otte; many nieces, nephews and friends and his beloved dog and best friend, Roxi.

He was preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Mildred (Matous) Otte; siblings, Mike Otte, Daniel Otte and Jennifer Otte; infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Otte and sister-in-law, Marsha Otte.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo.