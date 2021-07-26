ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldine (Guthard) Ward. Joan graduated from Gibbon High School and then earned an associate degree. On Aug. 11, 1990, she married Victor Hanson at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. Joan was a deacon and a session member at the Presbyterian Church where she also sang in the choir. She had also served on the Ithaca School Board. Joan worked many years for telecom companies and for management consultants and in financial services technology.
She is survived by her husband, Victor of Ithaca; sons, Lynn and Donald (Kailey Clapper), all of Ithaca; mother, Geraldine Ward; brother, Daniel (Nancy) Ward; sister, Wanda Jack; brother-in-law, Dwight (Mary) Hanson; sisters-in-law, Donita Parker, Jeannette (Ryan) Reitmayer, Gail (Mark) Galate and uncles, John Guthard and Gary Guthard.
Joan was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ward and daughter, Victoria Hanson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca.
Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
