ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldine (Guthard) Ward. Joan graduated from Gibbon High School and then earned an associate degree. On Aug. 11, 1990, she married Victor Hanson at the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. Joan was a deacon and a session member at the Presbyterian Church where she also sang in the choir. She had also served on the Ithaca School Board. Joan worked many years for telecom companies and for management consultants and in financial services technology.